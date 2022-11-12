BTIG Research Cuts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $46.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.