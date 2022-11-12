Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Sells $441,750.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,014,740.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BBW opened at $17.73 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $265.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
