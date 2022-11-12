Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %

BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.