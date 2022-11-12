Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.38.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.2 %
BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
