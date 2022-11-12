Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
