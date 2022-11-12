Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

