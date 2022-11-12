Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Trading 16.7% Higher

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.71 and last traded at 6.71. 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bumrungrad Hospital Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.77.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.