C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXAC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,606,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,353,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C5 Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CXAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,778. C5 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

C5 Acquisition Company Profile

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

