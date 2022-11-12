Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,414,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock worth $50,312,081 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

