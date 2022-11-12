California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,493 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.44% of Adobe worth $749,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,411,000 after buying an additional 325,971 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,464 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $154,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.15. 4,110,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,554. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

