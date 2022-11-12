California Public Employees Retirement System Has $528.95 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.73% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $528,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after buying an additional 320,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after buying an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.77 on Friday, hitting $303.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,430. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

