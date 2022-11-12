California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,842,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 608,657 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 137.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,489,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,159 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 250.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $98,970,000 after purchasing an additional 854,995 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.74. 7,712,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,974. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

