California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 101,172 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,172 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.73% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $567,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,315,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,197 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $214,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 233.0% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.27.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.60. 1,994,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,606. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

