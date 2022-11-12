California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 402,081 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,464,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 402,081 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.31% of Pfizer worth $915,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 20,909,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,928. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.