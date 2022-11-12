California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,225 shares in the company, valued at $853,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.53 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.44.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

