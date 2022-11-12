Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 169,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

