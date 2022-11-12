Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.
NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 169,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42.
In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
