Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.