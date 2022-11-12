Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.97. 3,766,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 760.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

