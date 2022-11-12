Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

TSE CPLF opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.34 and a 12 month high of C$24.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

