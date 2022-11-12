Canaccord Genuity Group Increases BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $76.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 455,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 96,180 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 77,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.