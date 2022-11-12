Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CLVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of CLVR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 352.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

