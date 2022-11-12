Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $5.00

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $5.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50.
About Rubicon Technologies
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
