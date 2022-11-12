Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Price Target to $5.00

Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $5.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. Rubicon Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rubicon Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.