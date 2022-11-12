Canaccord Genuity Group Trims SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Target Price to C$25.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.