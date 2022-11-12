Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.44 and traded as high as C$10.00. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.93.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 9.55%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.73%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

