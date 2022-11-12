Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

