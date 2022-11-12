Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Capital Product Partners Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.
Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
