Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,457. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.