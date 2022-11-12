Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,457. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.44.
In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
