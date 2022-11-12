Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$6.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 9.6 %

Capri stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.