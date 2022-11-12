Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Capri Stock Up 9.6 %

CPRI opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Capri by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Capri by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

