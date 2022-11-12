CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

CarGurus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $53,756,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 754.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 40.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 661.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 378,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

