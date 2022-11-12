CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CARG. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.
NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
