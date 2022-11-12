Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF opened at $6.55 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

