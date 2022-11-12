Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cascades from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Cascades Price Performance

CADNF opened at $6.55 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.