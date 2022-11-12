Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$7.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial cut Cascades from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.59.
Cascades Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of CAS stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.95 and a 12-month high of C$14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mario Plourde bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273,487 shares in the company, valued at C$2,529,754.75.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
