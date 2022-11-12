Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

CCAI stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

