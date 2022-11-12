Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 76.4% in October

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,165,600 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the October 15th total of 3,494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30,828.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Further Reading

