Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after acquiring an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,249. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

