CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 244.2% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,025,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,927,615. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

