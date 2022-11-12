CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 244.2% from the October 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,313,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,025,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,927,615. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About CBD of Denver
