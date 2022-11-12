CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.33 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,913 shares of company stock valued at $265,521.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 246,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.