CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.33 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 21,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund news, Director Leslie E. Greis bought 21,126 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson bought 10,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,913 shares of company stock valued at $265,521.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.