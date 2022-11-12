CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.89.
CCL Industries Trading Down 1.9 %
CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.45.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
