CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.89.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$58.98 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.45.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at C$5,135,141.57. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,578,665.60. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$595,653.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,135,141.57. Insiders sold a total of 46,332 shares of company stock worth $3,090,225 over the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

