Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 18,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 15,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.70) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy Trading Up 19.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

