CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $9.46 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $82.02 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09971355 USD and is down -9.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,813,444.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

