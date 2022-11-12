Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.86.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 6.0 %

CE stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 18.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.