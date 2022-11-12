Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

