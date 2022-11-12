Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. Celsius has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,853,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.