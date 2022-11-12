CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 50.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 173,038 shares during the period. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.