Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 255.7% from the October 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after acquiring an additional 931,807 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 140,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

