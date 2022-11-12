Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 146,649 shares.The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,582 shares during the last quarter. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

