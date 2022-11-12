Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 30,268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

