Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,372 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. 2,098,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.