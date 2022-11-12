Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. 6,937,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.