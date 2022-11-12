Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. 6,937,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

