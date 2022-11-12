Cerity Partners LLC Buys 321,779 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 175.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. 2,679,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,912. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

