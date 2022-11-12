Cerity Partners LLC Buys 75,146 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,146 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 192,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 77,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 1,696,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,559. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

