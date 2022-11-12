Cerity Partners LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 708.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 5,615,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.