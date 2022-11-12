Cerity Partners LLC Has $19.82 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 196.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $207,794,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 1,726,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

